If you like Mexican food, you’re in for a treat! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Mexican Style Chicken

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs. chicken tenders

1 tbs. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. ground cumin seed

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1/3 cup scallions

1 tbs. olive oil

1/2 cup salsa

1 15 ounce can of black beans, drained

1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese (or cheddar)

a handful of cilantro for garnish

sliced jalapenos- optional

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, add the chicken tenders with paprika, cayenne and cumin and mix well.

Heat oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat and add the chicken tenders. Cook until brown on both sides. Add pepper and scallions and sauté. Top with black beans, salsa and cheese.

Place the entire skillet in the oven and bake until the cheese melts- about ten minutes. Remove from oven and garnish with cilantro.

Enjoy!

