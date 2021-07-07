(WSVN) - There is plenty of seafood around South Florida to whip up a popular party favorite! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Juan Flores

The Restaurant: Mayami, Miami

The Dish: Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

Ingredients:

1/2 cup ketchup (more or less depending on your preference)

1/4 cup Hot Sauce (can increase or decrease depending on level of heat you want)

1/2 orange (juice) (save a handful of orange peels)

Whole lime (juice)

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

1/4 cup chopped red onions

1/4 cup diced tomatoes

1 lb poached shrimp

cilantro leaves (for garnish)

2 sliced serrano peppers (optional)

handful of lemon peels

2 tbsp peppercorns

spring of thyme

2 bay leaves

salt

Method of Preparation:

Using cheesecloth or other type of sachet, bundle orange and lemon peels, peppercorns, thyme and bay leaves.

Place in pot with water and several spoonfuls of salt. Bring to boil.

Remove water from heat and remove bundle. Water should be infused with the spices from the bundle, and salty.

Place deveined shrimp in bowl, and carefully pour water into bowl to poach shrimp. Let sit for a few minutes.

When shrimp are cooked, remove from water and allow to cool in refrigerator.

When shrimp is cool, put in a bowl, then add onions, tomatoes, cilantro, serranos, and juice from half orange and whole lemon.

Stir, then add ketchup and hot sauce (combine the two and taste before adding to shrimp determine your preference.)

Stir and serve.

To Plate:

Scoop finished shrimp into bowl. Garnish with cilantro.

Mayami

127 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

www.mayamiwynwood.com

786-660-1341

