(WSVN) - There is plenty of seafood around South Florida to whip up a popular party favorite! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Juan Flores
The Restaurant: Mayami, Miami
The Dish: Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Ingredients:
1/2 cup ketchup (more or less depending on your preference)
1/4 cup Hot Sauce (can increase or decrease depending on level of heat you want)
1/2 orange (juice) (save a handful of orange peels)
Whole lime (juice)
2 tbsp chopped cilantro
1/4 cup chopped red onions
1/4 cup diced tomatoes
1 lb poached shrimp
cilantro leaves (for garnish)
2 sliced serrano peppers (optional)
handful of lemon peels
2 tbsp peppercorns
spring of thyme
2 bay leaves
salt
Method of Preparation:
- Using cheesecloth or other type of sachet, bundle orange and lemon peels, peppercorns, thyme and bay leaves.
- Place in pot with water and several spoonfuls of salt. Bring to boil.
- Remove water from heat and remove bundle. Water should be infused with the spices from the bundle, and salty.
- Place deveined shrimp in bowl, and carefully pour water into bowl to poach shrimp. Let sit for a few minutes.
- When shrimp are cooked, remove from water and allow to cool in refrigerator.
- When shrimp is cool, put in a bowl, then add onions, tomatoes, cilantro, serranos, and juice from half orange and whole lemon.
- Stir, then add ketchup and hot sauce (combine the two and taste before adding to shrimp determine your preference.)
- Stir and serve.
To Plate:
- Scoop finished shrimp into bowl. Garnish with cilantro.
Mayami
127 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127
www.mayamiwynwood.com
786-660-1341
