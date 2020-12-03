Metallica, Monopoly join forces for ‘World Tour Edition’ of board game

(WSVN) - A legendary band and a timeless board game are joining forces.

Monopoly and the heavy metal band Metallica are teaming up again to release Monopoly Metallica: World Tour Edition.

The game board features cities around the world where players can buy property and add arenas to increase their value.

The game is listed on Metallica’s website for just under $40.

