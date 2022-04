(WSVN) - Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is launching its own money.

It’s called Zuck Bucks, named after the company’s founder , Mark Zuckerberg.

It will be a token controlled by Meta to be used across its different platforms.

Meta is planning a pilot launch of their new system on Thursday.

