Meryl Streep wrestles with writer’s block in ‘Let Them All Talk’

Writer’s block is the worst, but sometimes, a little getaway is just what you need to get the creativity flowing. Meryl Streep leads the cast of “Let Them All Talk.”

Gemma Chan (as Karen): “Alice has a manuscript that’s due really soon. Everyone at the agency is getting a bit nervous, and I haven’t seen a manuscript. Have you seen a manuscript?”

Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest star in the Steven Soderbergh dramedy “Let Them All Talk.”

Gemma Chan (as Karen): “There was a lot of excitement. Is there anything you might be able to share with us?”

Meryl Streep (as Alice): “Not really, not at this point, no.”

Streep plays a famous author who has writer’s block, so her literary agent comes up with a perfect way to get her writing again.

Gemma Chan (as Karen): “So, I booked her on the Queen Mary 2 with her two friends and her nephew.”

Scenes from the movie were actually filmed on the Queen Mary 2.

Candice Bergen: “First of all, being on the ship was thrilling. It’s the most beautiful ship I’ve ever, I mean, just jaw-dropping.”

Meryl Streep (as Alice): “And here’s to reconnecting the gang of three who we used to be.”

Forgiveness and connection are at the heart of the film.

Dianne Wiest: “There’s nothing if there’s not forgiveness. Nothing.”

Meryl Streep: “We are all connecting now in a pandemic in a completely different way than we did before, but we still are hungry to connect with each other, and that’s sort of the quest everybody’s on to different degrees in this film.”

Meryl Streep (as Alice): “Whatever character I write about is essentially about me.”

Dianne Wiest (as Susan): “That’s a little pompous, isn’t it?”

