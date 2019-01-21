Love Greek food. Love Greek culture. I’m in love with a Greek. My fiance’ is half Greek. So whenever we get the chance to try a new Mediterranean restaurant in town count us in!

Meraki Greek Bistro, in the heart of downtown Miami, did not disappoint. The thing is if you blink you might miss it. It’s tucked away down an alley and behind a building. But once you turn the corner you’re transported to a lovely “taverna” style patio and some hella’ good food.

We had some of the classics:

Dolmades – stuffed grape leaves

Homemade Greek meatballs – grilled to perfection

Traditional Greek salad – don’t be fooled authentic Greek salads don’t have any lettuce only tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, capers, green peppers, feta cheese, and herbs

med feta

Marinated grileld octopus – drizled with extra virgin olive oil, lemon & oregano

Lamb Gyro platter – we shared with another couple and it was perfect

Appetizers $4.99 – $12.99

Salads $9.49 – $11.99

Entrees $11.99 – $18.99

Gyro Bar $6.49 – $6.99

Meraki Greek Bistro is the real deal. Once you find it, you will be back 🙂

Meraki Greek Bistro

142 SE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

786-773-1535

www.merakibistro.com

