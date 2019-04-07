Memorial held in Miami for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle

MIAMI (WSVN) - A moving memorial was held in Miami for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The memorial at Roots Collective along Northwest Seventh Avenue and 55th Street was just one of many events held around the country to remember the musician, Saturday.

The 33-year-old rapper was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store on March 31.

Family, friends and fans paid tribute to the artist.

“Nipsey stood for lot of purposes we stand for. He was pushing a lot of movements we also push, so he was a beacon. He was a beacon of hope for our communities, a beacon of hope for us and influenced us also and inspired a lot of people,” said Isaiah Thomas, who attended the memorial in Miami.

Several dozen people showed up to the memorial holding candles and releasing balloons in his name.

Margaret Boutte, Hussle’s grandmother, who helped raised him, recently opened up about his death for the first time.

She said her broken heart finds comfort seeing how much her grandson affected so many people.

“I never knew there was so much love like I love him, so that’s uplifting that so many people loved and understood him,” said Boutte. “I hope these young people will get the message and live a better life. Live a better life.”

A large memorial is schedule for Thursday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.