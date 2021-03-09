Members of local band RT 5 dish with Deco about how they met, their music

Move over, BTS, there’s a local group coming for your boy band crown. RT 5 wants to rule the world with their message of love and their sweet harmonies. Deco caught up with the quality quintet to get a front row taste of their SoFlo sounds.

The guys in RT 5 love their moms, especially since they got the guys together!

Deb Angelic: “RT 5 is two sets of brothers from Miami, who once didn’t like each other at first, but were put together by our mothers for a bigger purpose.”

You could also say there was a bit of divine intervention at work getting the group together.

Prince Jeryee: “All of this started in church, actually. We had our two separate groups, and then, we finally came together.”

They naturally mixed their favorite styles to create a sound of their own.

Prince Jeryee: “We have a blend of pop, R&B and, sometimes, even hip-hop, and we mainly focus on love, relationships and just life.”

The fellas give mad props to the performers who set the stage for their success.

Jay Mompre: “You know Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars, The Jackson 5, Boyz II Men, all the great artists that came before us. All of them inspired us to do what we do today.”

New Edition sits high on that list.

Check out this acapella version of their 1988 hit, “Can You Stand the Rain,” the fivesome did for us.

RT 5 isn’t making music in a bubble. They want their songs to reflect what’s really going on between people these days.

Free Baby: “The realistic situations between love, hate, just everything in day-to-day life, and we just bring that to life in our music.”

The message in their music is clear.

Prez Nick: “With everything that’s going on in the world right now, you know, five Black young men can still come together and do things together and spread love.”

We know what you’re thinking: “What does RT 5 mean?”

Trust us, we asked, but we may have to wait a while for the answer.

Deb Angelic: “The meaning of RT 5 is a secret. It’ll be told when we win our first Grammy, so y’all stay tuned for that.”

