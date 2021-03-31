Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer unleash their girl power in Netflix superhero comedy ‘Thunder Force’

Wonder Woman. Captain Marvel. Black Widow. My mom.

Just some of the female superheroes out there.

But bad guys, beware! There’s a new dynamic duo in town!

Deco’s jumping into action with the cast of “Thunder Force.”

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer (as Lydia Berman and Emily Stanton, singing): “There used to be a greying tower alone on the sea.” [explosion]

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are out to save the day in Netflix’s new superhero comedy movie, “Thunder Force”.

Octavia Spencer (as Emily Stanton): “I’ve been developing a genetic platform that will allow us to give ordinary people superpowers. But do me a favor please, don’t touch anything.”

The two play estranged best friends who end up becoming a crimefighting team after Melissa accidentally gives herself super strength.

Melissa McCarthy: “Getting to be bionically strong is pretty fun. Because you just start to think of, well, if I accidentally punch someone, like it’s not gonna just hurt them. They’re going to go across the room.”

Octavia’s gift is a little harder to see.

Melissa McCarthy (as Lydia Berman): “What’s your superpower?”

Octavia Spencer (as Emily Stanton): “Invisibility.”

Melissa McCarthy (as Lydia Berman): “That’s awesome!”

That’s pretty cool! But Octavia says that wasn’t the original plan.

Octavia Spencer: “I was supposed to get both powers. Super strength and invisibility.”

But she’s not bitter, right?!

Octavia Spencer: “I think the person who was supposed to get the super strength got the super strength. But please don’t tell her I said that because then it becomes a thing.”

Bobby Cannavale, who grew up here in South Florida, is Thunder Force’s villain.

Bobby Cannavale: “He sort of gathers them together, or as he puts it, unionizes them in order to create havoc.”

And like a good bad guy, he wants to take over everything.

Bobby Canavale: “He’s power-hungry and he wants to become the mayor and eventually become the President of the United States.”

Bobby Canavale (as The King): “What’s that smell!?”

Melissa McCarthy (as Lydia Berman): “It’s the suits, we can’t wash them!”

Melissa has no problem kicking butt.

She told Deco she loves doing her own stunts!

Melissa McCarthy: “Any time I can be in a harness and like flipping around, you truly can define, like you can’t do any of that, but I’m like yeah put me in a wire and you know, have me flip around.”

Octavia had a blast too!

Octavia Spencer: “You basically, it’s a dream that you get to actually live out.”

Melissa McCarthy (as Lydia Berman): “It’s go time. Oh, God. We gotta rethink this car.”

