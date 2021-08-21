(CNN) — Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed she’s quite sick with Covid, despite being fully vaccinated and wants to encourage others to “stay safe.”

The “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star took to Instagram (from bed) to tell followers “it’s bad” and that she thinks she may have caught it from one of her kids.

“I am vaccinated and I got Covid and it’s bad,” she said. “It’s weighing on my chest. It’s hard to breathe. One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I’m praying that the other ones are okay.”

She continued: “I think as a country we got a little lazy and I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear a mask at school. I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from. I just really hope my husband and the other ones don’t get it, because if someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can’t go with them.”

Hart says she’s not trying to be political with her post, she’s just sharing an update on her health.

“I wanted to share this with all of you. I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page,” she wrote.

Hart shares sons Tucker McFadden, 8, Braydon Hart, 13, and Mason Walter, 15, with husband Mark Wilkerson, and says her youngest is masking up every day.

“I’m just scared and sad, and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders,” she added. “I just wish I’d done better, so I’m asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids.”

She reminded everyone the pandemic is “not over yet.”

“I hoped it was, but it’s not, so stay vigilant and stay safe,” she said.

