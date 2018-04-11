Melanzane Ripiene/Casa Calabria

A couple of eggplants and plenty of cheese make for a very big meal to feed a big family. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Adriano Serra
The Restaurant: Casa Calabria, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Melanzane Ripiene
Ingredients:
1 large eggplant, cut in half
1 onion, chopped
Garlic to taste
Basil to taste
Italian breadcrumbs (2 spoonfuls)
1 tomato, chopped
1 can tomato sauce
1 egg
Provolone cheese
Mozzarella cheese
salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Scoop out the pulp of the eggplant from both halves, chop and set aside. Boil the eggplant halves until soft (about 8 – 10 minutes), then place in refrigerator to cool (about 20 minutes).
- In a large pan with olive oil, sauté the chopped garlic and basil. Add the eggplant pulp, tomato, pepper, salt, tomato sauce for about 20 minutes. Add breadcrumbs, which will help absorb the liquid. Allow to cool before adding one egg, stir to mix.
- Take eggplant shells out of refrigerator and stuff with pulp.
- Take soft provolone cheese and cut into small pieces and add to the pulp inside the shell.
- Add one slice of mozzarella to the top of the eggplant and put on a sheet pan and broil in oven for about 15 minutes.
To Plate:
Serve on plate, garnish with extra tomato sauce, cherry tomato and basil leaf.
Serves: 1 person per shell
Serving Suggestion:
Odoardi Terra Damia red wine
Casa Calabria
(Inside Ocean Manor Resort)
4040 Galt Ocean Drive, L15
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 982-2191
casacalabriaftl.com
