Melanzane Ripiene/Casa Calabria

A couple of eggplants and plenty of cheese make for a very big meal to feed a big family. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Adriano Serra

The Restaurant: Casa Calabria, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Melanzane Ripiene

Ingredients:

1 large eggplant, cut in half

1 onion, chopped

Garlic to taste

Basil to taste

Italian breadcrumbs (2 spoonfuls)

1 tomato, chopped

1 can tomato sauce

1 egg

Provolone cheese

Mozzarella cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Scoop out the pulp of the eggplant from both halves, chop and set aside. Boil the eggplant halves until soft (about 8 – 10 minutes), then place in refrigerator to cool (about 20 minutes).

In a large pan with olive oil, sauté the chopped garlic and basil. Add the eggplant pulp, tomato, pepper, salt, tomato sauce for about 20 minutes. Add breadcrumbs, which will help absorb the liquid. Allow to cool before adding one egg, stir to mix.

Take eggplant shells out of refrigerator and stuff with pulp.

Take soft provolone cheese and cut into small pieces and add to the pulp inside the shell.

Add one slice of mozzarella to the top of the eggplant and put on a sheet pan and broil in oven for about 15 minutes.

To Plate:

Serve on plate, garnish with extra tomato sauce, cherry tomato and basil leaf.

Serves: 1 person per shell

Serving Suggestion:

Odoardi Terra Damia red wine

Casa Calabria

(Inside Ocean Manor Resort)

4040 Galt Ocean Drive, L15

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

(954) 982-2191

casacalabriaftl.com

