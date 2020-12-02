Meghan Trainor brings the family together for first holiday album ‘A Very Trainor Christmas’

Meghan Trainor is bringing the holly jolly with her first Christmas album, “A Very Trainor Christmas.”

But now she’s not “All About That Bass.” She’s all about family and holiday traditions.

Meghan Trainor is all about the holidays, and that’s why she just recorded a Christmas album.

Meghan Trainor: “My birthday’s Dec. 22, my wedding was also that day and my engagement was that day, so I’m a big Christmas gal. I love Christmas. I remember in the beginning of quarantine, everyone outside, like my neighbors would put up Christmas lights, so I was like, ‘Oh, they’re asking for it, like, they’re ready.'”

“A Very Trainor Christmas” is filled with classics and originals. In fact, recording the album became a family affair when her dad jumped in to play “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” on the piano.

Meghan Trainor: “It’s just like so special to have that for the rest of my life, for all of my kids, for my grandkids. I get to play that for them and be like, ‘That’s my dad, that’s your grandpa.'”

Seth MacFarlane also joined Meghan for “White Christmas,” and Earth, Wind, and Fire collaborated on an original called “Holidays.”

Meghan Trainor: “I was wearing heels, and I was like, ‘My ankles are broken. Like, I can’t do this while being pregnant,’ and they just kept looking at me, and I’m like, ‘Are you OK? Do you want water? Are you comfortable?’ And everyone was wearing their masks, and we’re all tested before we’re allowed anywhere on the property.”

As for holiday traditions, Meghan and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, are excited to start a new one.

Meghan Trainor: “My older brother will dress up as Santa Claus for our little cousins. This year, my husband is like, ‘I think I’m ready to be Santa’ because usually he’s the elf that’s helping him. He doesn’t know what responsibility that means, and he’s like, ‘I’m ready. I’m a dad now. I can do this. I need practice.'”

