MIAMI (WSVN) - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion returned to a Miami-Dade federal courthouse as her defamation case against a blogger nears its end.

The lawsuit claims Milagro Cooper, a social media influencer also known as Milagro Gramz, posted false and harmful statements about her online.

The Grammy winner, 30, is claiming defamation, invasion of privacy, emotional distress and the promotion of a deepfake porn video of the rapper.

In court, Megan testified that the AI-altered video cost her multiple brand deals, some worth more than a million dollars each.

The case is also one of the first to test Florida’s new deepfake law, which allows victims to sue over AI-generated explicit content shared without consent.

Another important question raised in court is whether Cooper qualifies as media under Florida state law. If so, Megan’s claim could be dismissed.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, alleges Cooper participated in targeted social media campaign to harass, intimidate and defame her alongside Daystar Peterson, better known as Tory Lanez.

Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan in a separate trial back in 2020. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Ahead of the trial, Lanez and his lawyer were held in contempt for refusing to answer questions in a deposition.

The decision made by the jury could set a major legal precedent as they decide if sharing AI-altered videos is considered protected speech or illegal under the new state law, as well as deciding who is considered media in the digital age.

Megan is seeking unknown damages.

