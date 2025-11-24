MIAMI (WSVN) - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took the stand for a second day to face cross-examination in Miami for her ongoing defamation lawsuit against an online blogger.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, was grilled by defense attorneys for blogger, Milagro Cooper, who Pete accuses of defamation, invasion of privacy, emotional distress and promoting a deepfake porn video of the 30-year-old Grammy winner online.

Cooper’s attorneys questioned Pete’s credibility during cross-examination following her emotional testimony last week.

Pete’s accusations against Cooper stems from an argument between Pete and rapper Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, after leaving a party in 2020.

During the argument, Peterson shot at Pete, injuring her foot.

Peterson went on trial for the shooting, being found guilty on three felony counts and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2023. He appealed his conviction this year but was denied.

During the trial, Pete claims Cooper acted as a “mouthpiece” for Peterson to spread falsehoods about the case.

Pete’s former manager also testified in front of the court, saying Cooper’s “blogger behavior” left Pete with mental health problems as a result.

She said the rapper’s post-traumatic stress that was developed from the shooting was triggered by the blogger, resulting in her needing treatment.

Final arguments in the case are expected to be delivered later in the week.

