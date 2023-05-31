With the sheer number of spiders in this next film, you’d think it was some creepy horror movie. But, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse” is nothing like that.

We love Miles, the friendly superhero from Brooklyn.

Spidey is mighty ready for a fighty.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, played by Hailee Steinfeld, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man Miles Morales, played by Shameik Moore, is catapulted across the multiverse in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” where he encounters a team of spider-people charged with protecting its very existence.

Shameik Moore/Miles Morales: “It’s not hard to see what your version of wearing the mask is when you really pay attention.”

Hailee Steinfeld/Gwen Stacy: “You yourself are traveling across dimensions and you feel that you are a part of the pages of this comic book. It is an absolute experience, and with that, there is so much heart, so much emotion.

However, when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders. And when they’ve been pumping that animated iron like Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099, look out, folks.

Oscar Isaac/Miguel O’Hara: “When I saw the designs, my jaw just dropped. And also, what I love, is that between the first film and this film, he’s clearly been hitting the gym. You know, cause he got big.”

Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Luna Lauren Velez, who plays Miles’ mom, Rio, goes even deeper.

Luna Lauren Velez/Rio Morales: “It’s not just wearing the mask, it’s how you wear the mask and what you decide to do with the powers that you have.”

But look, do-gooding is not all about glory, it’s a sacrifice, says Brian Tyree Henry, or Jefferson Davis.

Brian Tyree Henry/Jefferson Davis: “There’s 900 Spider-Men and women and things in this movie. How do you choose? Like, its got to be so hard. Like your family is important, but at the same time, you’re in this line of service and wanted to save people, and what all that must do. But then also put that all in the body of a teenager.”

Daniel Kaluuya plays Spider-Punk, and says, hero is as what hero does.

Daniel Kaluuya/Hobie Brown: “It’s not just about catching villains, it’s not about making millions, it could just be like checking in on a friend that’s like down or something. It’s anything that’s honorable, that is like compassionate.”

