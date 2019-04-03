Meek Mill pushes for probation reform in Philadelphia

Rapper and activist Meek Mill voiced his support of a bill on Tuesday that would reform probation in Philadelphia.

State House Bill 19-25, if passed, would bar consecutive probation sentences, create a system of rewards for good behavior and block the extension of parole for unpaid fines.

“I’m only here to use my platform and my voice to speak for the people who don’t have a voice. There’s a lot of young men actually locked behind walls and stacked up with probation and trying to do well with their self to move forward, but they can’t because the odds are so great against them,” said the Philadelphia-born artist.

Mill spent time behind bars for a probation violation in 2017 and was released in 2018 after sports team owners, actors and other artists advocated for him.

