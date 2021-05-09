Mediterranean Style Salmon/ Belkys

If you’re in the mood for fish, a taste of the Mediterranean is on the menu. Let’s head to the kitchen and grab a Bite with Belkys!

The Dish: Mediterranean Style Salmon

Ingredients:

1 medium onion, coarsely chopped

2 tbs. olive oil, divided

1 15 ounce cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives

1 cup halved grape tomatoes

2 tbs. chopped fresh basil

2 6 ounce salmon fillets

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

lemon juice

Garnish: fresh parsley sprigs

Method of Preparation:

In a sauce pan, sauté onion in 1 tsp. of olive oil over medium heat until softened.

Add beans, olives and tomatoes, stirring occasionally for another 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

Remove from heat. Sprinkle salmon fillets evenly with salt and pepper.

Add 1 tsp. olive oil and cook salmon over medium-high heat for about 2 1/2 to 3 minutes on each side or until the fish flakes easily. Add lemon juice.

To plate, spoon bean mixture over salmon fillets. Garnish with fresh parsley and enjoy!

