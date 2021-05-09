Mediterranean Style Salmon/ Belkys

If you’re in the mood for fish, a taste of the Mediterranean is on the menu. Let’s head to the kitchen and grab a Bite with Belkys!
The Dish: Mediterranean Style Salmon
Ingredients:
- 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
- 2 tbs. olive oil, divided
- 1 15 ounce cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/2 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
- 1 cup halved grape tomatoes
- 2 tbs. chopped fresh basil
- 2 6 ounce salmon fillets
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- lemon juice
- Garnish: fresh parsley sprigs
Method of Preparation:
- In a sauce pan, sauté onion in 1 tsp. of olive oil over medium heat until softened.
- Add beans, olives and tomatoes, stirring occasionally for another 2 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
Remove from heat.
- Sprinkle salmon fillets evenly with salt and pepper.
- Add 1 tsp. olive oil and cook salmon over medium-high heat for about 2 1/2 to 3 minutes on each side or until the fish flakes easily. Add lemon juice.
- To plate, spoon bean mixture over salmon fillets. Garnish with fresh parsley and enjoy!
