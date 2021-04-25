Mediterranean Flatbread/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re looking to spice up your pizza game, we have a recipe just for you. A Mediterranean-style masterpiece is on the menu, as we grab a bite with Belkys.
The Dish: Mediterranean Flatbread
Ingredients:
- 1 package of pizza dough
- 1/4 cup roasted red pepper hummus or your favorite hummus
- 1 red onion sliced thin
- 1 jar roasted red pepper or cherry peppers sliced (seeds removed)
- 1 cup arugula
- 1/4 cup feta cheese
- 1 Tbs. olive oil
- Black pepper, red pepper flakes and fresh parsley for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven according to the directions on your dough.
- Roll out dough into a rectangle and place it on a baking sheet.
- While pizza dough is cooking, add olive oil to a pan over medium-high heat and sauté onions until caramelized and then peppers. (Add more olive oil if needed.) Remove from heat and set aside.
- Once dough is done, spread hummus over the top, then layer on onion, peppers, feta and arugula.
- Garnish with red and black pepper and fresh parsley, and enjoy!
—
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.