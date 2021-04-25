Mediterranean Flatbread/ Belkys

|

(WSVN) - If you’re looking to spice up your pizza game, we have a recipe just for you. A Mediterranean-style masterpiece is on the menu, as we grab a bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Mediterranean Flatbread

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of pizza dough
  • 1/4 cup roasted red pepper hummus or your favorite hummus
  • 1 red onion sliced thin
  • 1 jar roasted red pepper or cherry peppers sliced (seeds removed)
  • 1 cup arugula
  • 1/4 cup feta cheese
  • 1 Tbs. olive oil
  • Black pepper, red pepper flakes and fresh parsley for garnish

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat oven according to the directions on your dough.
  • Roll out dough into a rectangle and place it on a baking sheet.
  • While pizza dough is cooking, add olive oil to a pan over medium-high heat and sauté onions until caramelized and then peppers. (Add more olive oil if needed.) Remove from heat and set aside.
  • Once dough is done, spread hummus over the top, then layer on onion, peppers, feta and arugula.
  • Garnish with red and black pepper and fresh parsley, and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending