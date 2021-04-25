Mediterranean Flatbread/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re looking to spice up your pizza game, we have a recipe just for you. A Mediterranean-style masterpiece is on the menu, as we grab a bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Mediterranean Flatbread

Ingredients:

1 package of pizza dough

1/4 cup roasted red pepper hummus or your favorite hummus

1 red onion sliced thin

1 jar roasted red pepper or cherry peppers sliced (seeds removed)

1 cup arugula

1/4 cup feta cheese

1 Tbs. olive oil

Black pepper, red pepper flakes and fresh parsley for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven according to the directions on your dough.

Roll out dough into a rectangle and place it on a baking sheet.

While pizza dough is cooking, add olive oil to a pan over medium-high heat and sauté onions until caramelized and then peppers. (Add more olive oil if needed.) Remove from heat and set aside.

Once dough is done, spread hummus over the top, then layer on onion, peppers, feta and arugula.

Garnish with red and black pepper and fresh parsley, and enjoy!

—

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.