Meatless Enchiladas/ Belkys

(WSVN) - A Mexican dish that vegetarians are going to love is on the menu! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Meatless Enchiladas

Ingredients:

1 can chickpeas

1 tbs. diced red pepper

1 tbs. sliced green onions

1-2 tbs. chopped cilantro

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. salt

4 tbs. mayonnaise

Juice of 1/2 lemon

4-6 tortillas (your favorite)

4 tbs. salsa

Mexican cheese or sour cream for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Mash chickpeas (use a food processor or potato masher) and add diced red pepper, sliced green onions, onion powder, salt and mayonnaise. Mix well and add chopped cilantro and the lemon juice. Mix again.

Place a spoonful of the mixture in the middle of a tortilla and roll it up. You can use whole wheat or flour tortillas, whichever you like best. Put the tortilla seam-side down in a prepared baking dish. Repeat until the dish is full. Top with salsa and or Mexican cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees until the cheese is melted.

To Plate:

Remove enchiladas, plate and add more cheese or sour cream for garnish and serve it up!

Serves: 4-6

