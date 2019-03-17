Meatless Enchiladas/ Belkys

(WSVN) - A Mexican dish that vegetarians are going to love is on the menu! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Meatless Enchiladas
Ingredients:
1 can chickpeas
1 tbs. diced red pepper
1 tbs. sliced green onions
1-2 tbs. chopped cilantro
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1/2 tsp. salt
4 tbs. mayonnaise
Juice of 1/2 lemon
4-6 tortillas (your favorite)
4 tbs. salsa
Mexican cheese or sour cream for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Mash chickpeas (use a food processor or potato masher) and add diced red pepper, sliced green onions, onion powder, salt and mayonnaise. Mix well and add chopped cilantro and the lemon juice. Mix again.
- Place a spoonful of the mixture in the middle of a tortilla and roll it up. You can use whole wheat or flour tortillas, whichever you like best. Put the tortilla seam-side down in a prepared baking dish. Repeat until the dish is full. Top with salsa and or Mexican cheese.
- Bake at 350 degrees until the cheese is melted.
To Plate:
- Remove enchiladas, plate and add more cheese or sour cream for garnish and serve it up!
Serves: 4-6
