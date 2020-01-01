Meatballs/ Sorbillo, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - The holiday celebration doesn’t have to end on New Year’s Day! We have a classic dish that will have your family and friends running to the kitchen anytime of the year! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Salvatore Mattiello

The Restaurant: Sorbillo, Miami Beach

The Dish: Meatballs

Ingredients:

24 ounces of ground meat

10.5 ounces of breadcrumbs

¼ cup of grated parmesan cheese

2 eggs

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, using a little bit of water, wet the breadcrumbs and add beef, eggs, salt, pepper and Parmesan cheese.

Mix until well-blended then form into four-ounce balls.

Place formed balls into heated extra virgin olive oil and dry until cooked as desired.

Place the cooked balls into sauce of choice (ragu or marinara) over a low flame and simmer for about an hour.

To Plate:

– Serve with a drizzle of olive oil and a basil leaf.

Sorbillo, Miami Beach

100 Collins Ave.

Miami, FL 33139

305-381-0588

https://www.sorbillonyc.com/

