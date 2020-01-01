Meatballs/ Sorbillo, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - The holiday celebration doesn’t have to end on New Year’s Day! We have a classic dish that will have your family and friends running to the kitchen anytime of the year! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Salvatore Mattiello
The Restaurant: Sorbillo, Miami Beach
The Dish: Meatballs
Ingredients:
24 ounces of ground meat
10.5 ounces of breadcrumbs
¼ cup of grated parmesan cheese
2 eggs
Pinch of salt
Pinch of pepper
Method of Preparation:
- In a bowl, using a little bit of water, wet the breadcrumbs and add beef, eggs, salt, pepper and Parmesan cheese.
- Mix until well-blended then form into four-ounce balls.
- Place formed balls into heated extra virgin olive oil and dry until cooked as desired.
- Place the cooked balls into sauce of choice (ragu or marinara) over a low flame and simmer for about an hour.
To Plate:
– Serve with a drizzle of olive oil and a basil leaf.
Sorbillo, Miami Beach
100 Collins Ave.
Miami, FL 33139
305-381-0588
https://www.sorbillonyc.com/
