(WSVN) - If you’re tired of always planning what to make for lunch or dinner, we have a recipe that gives you an easy way to get ahead with tasty meals for the whole week! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

INGREDIENTS:

2.5 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

1 medium onion

½ lemon

2 tbs. tomato paste

2 tbs. Greek yogurt

1 tbs. dry thyme

1 tbs. garlic powder

1 tsp. red chili flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

METHOD OF PREPARATION:

Trim excess fat off chicken and place it in a large bowl.

Use a food processor to chop the onion and add it to the bowl. Squeeze the juice of ½ a lemon over it, add the tomato paste and Greek yogurt and mix well.

Add the dry spices next- salt, pepper, thyme, garlic powder and red chili flakes and mix well. Let sit overnight in the refrigerator. If you don’t have time, ty to let it marinate anywhere between 2-6 hours. Make sure you bring it up to room temperature before you bake it.

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Spray a loaf pan with cooking spray and pack the marinated chicken tightly into the pan. Bake in the oven for 50 minutes.

Remove from the pan and carefully tilt the pan and pour any juices into a bowl.

Put the chicken on a cutting board and cut it into thin strips. Add the juice back over the top to keep moist. Serve the chicken portions in salads, sandwiches or any way you like. You’re set for the week!

