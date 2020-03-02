Mayor Suarez: Ultra Music Festival must update safety plan to prevent coronavirus outbreak

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Ultra Music Festival is two weeks away, and as concern over the coronavirus grows, many aspects of how the festival and the City of Miami will prepare are still up in the air.

Ultra fans have been anticipating the festival’s return to Bayfront Park, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said they’re working with the festival to prevent a potential outbreak.

Suarez also said that Ultra comes with special challenges because it attracts people from over 100 countries around the world.

“We’re monitoring on a day-to-day basis right now,” Suarez said. “Right now, we don’t have any cases in the city or in the county, but what makes Ultra different, like I said, is that it is an event that brings people from across the world. I mean, according to their website, 105 countries.”

Ultra did not provide a comment on what they will do in regards to preventing the spread of the coronavirus, but Suarez said government officials at every level are taking steps to prevent people from high-risk areas from travelling to South Florida.

The festival is also required to update their safety plan, and it will be up to the city to decide if that is enough.

Suarez said, “In terms of our response at this point today, we are working with them. They have to update their safety plan, and based on that, if it’s to our satisfaction, we obviously have input as to whether or not we approve their updated life safety plan, and that’s something our fire department has done a magnificent job, I have to say. On getting ready for any potential outbreak, we’ll be analyzing it with their organizers.”

It is unknown when the festival needs to present their updated safety plan.

Ultra is set to begin March 20.

