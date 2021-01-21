Mayim Bialik talks new show ‘Call Me Kat,’ guest hosting ‘Jeopardy’

Mayim Bialik makes a big bang as the star of her new Fox series “Call Me Kat.” We’d call her happy to spill all the deets about the show.

Mayim Bialik (as Kat): (spits coffee) “You’re early, or I’m late. Either way, hello.”

“Call Me Kat” stars Mayim Bialik as a former college professor who opens her own cat cafe.

Mayim Bialik (as Kat): “When I die, this will all be yours.”

Kyla Pratt (as Randi): “I’m good.”

Mayim says the show is perfect for these imperfect times.

Mayim Bialik: “We want people to feel good. We want people to laugh watching this goofy character, who doesn’t always get things right, kind of fumble about.”

She gets to use plenty of her particular talents in the role.

Mayim Bialik: “If my mom, when I was 11, designed what she would think a dream show would be for me, it would be this show, because I get to sing, and I dance and like, ‘Look, she plays piano.'”

Mayim’s also an executive producer on the show, along with with her “Big Bang Theory” husband, Jim Parsons, who brought the idea to her, along with an important question.

Mayim Bialik: “‘You know, what do you think?’ And I said, ‘You know, I looked at it, and I think that’s a great project. I wish you luck.’ He said, ‘No, I would like you to be in it.'”

Mayim’s got another impressive gig coming up. She’s been asked to be one of the celebrity guest hosts on “Jeopardy.”

Mayim Bialik: “I think this is the most iconic thing, you know, that I will ever do in my career. It is obviously a huge loss to not have Alex Trebek as part of ‘Jeopardy,’ but I also think, especially as a woman, I’m really, really flattered to be even considered for a guest role.”

Mayim Bialik (as Kat): “What am I saying?”

Cheyenne Jackson (as Max): “I’m not sure.”

A new episode of “Call Me Kat” airs Thursday at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

