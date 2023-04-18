“Let my people go” is a very famous phrase in Jewish history. Let my people go party. That’s a good one, too. Jewish singles have a brand new chance to meet up in the Magic City after a hard day’s work. It’s so cool, even your mother would approve.

Jewish professionals looking for unleavened love just might find it at Matzo Mingle.

Brandon Sirota: “It’s a young after-work Jewish singles networking and dating event.”

Matzo Mingle is the smaller version of Matzo Ball, the yearly big-time bash that happens each December.

Brandon Sirota: “Matzo Ball is the nation’s largest and number one dating event and holiday party all across the country, so we’ve been going around for about 35 years now at the hottest clubs in the country, especially here in Miami at LIV Nightclub.

The first-ever mingle goes down at American Social in Miami — a very fitting site to kick off this monthly soiree.

Brandon Sirota: “Here in Miami people can expect just the culture that Miami brings, the diversity that people have, just a really good time. I mean Miami’s known for partying, and that’s what we plan to do here.”

If you haven’t guessed by now, this isn’t a religious event.

It’s an opportunity for like-minded folks to hang out and find out about each other face to face.

Brandon Sirota: “It’s very common, the finger fatigue, right? You’re swiping every day, and you don’t have that in-person interaction. That’s where Matzo Mingle comes in, where you get to have that in-person interaction, and you don’t know who you’re gonna meet, but we hope it’s your future spouse, and if you do, I mean, that’s what Matzo Mingle’s all about.”

Just in case you were wondering, there’ll be plenty of good food to nosh on while you’re mingling.

The Key West shrimp cakes and the soft-baked pretzels will more than suffice, and then, there are the drinks.

Brandon Sirota: “We’ve got a few that we wanted to highlight, which are the Fifth and Lavender and the Spicy Jalapeno Guavarita, just two of the main drink options you’ll see here.”

So if you want to spend the night schmoozing, boozing and maybe choosing your mate, make it over to Matzo Mingle.

Brandon Sirota: “You can eat, you can drink, you can play. You’re gonna have an awesome time with everybody here.”

Matzo Mingle takes place Wednesday night.

If you want to party, you’ve got to buy a ticket.

For more info, click here.

