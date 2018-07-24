Maty Machado designs dragonfly-inspired swimwear

A South Florida swimwear designer is flying high with some barely there designs. Deco caught up with Maty Machado and found out how her brand took wing — with her new dragonfly collection.

Eye-popping colors, unique details and sexy cuts — these are all trademarks of Maty Machado Swimwear.

The Colombian designer looks to nature for inspiration.

Julie Leon, Maty Machado Swimwear: “She brings the Colombian colors alive in the bathing suits. I think it’s really unique, colorful it’s inspired in nature. She loves the ocean, loves the colors.”

Maty’s latest collection came in a dream.

Maty Machado, designer: “Now my collection is in the dreams of the dragonfly.”

Dragonflies are known for their bright, iridescent colors, and you can see the inspiration in this sporty two-piece.

Maty Machado: “It’s more like to run on the beach. I think it’s also adding the sparkle of the beach.”

If you dare to go bare — slip into this jungle-inspired look.

Maty Machado: “It’s colorful like the whole collection, pretty, feminine and gorgeous.”

The line also features several one-piece designs, with bright colors and dramatic details.

Maty Machado: “It’s a white one-piece swimsuit. It has a little detail in the front that is really romantic, perfect for the beach.”

If you’re looking for exotic, colorful designs, Maty Machado Swimwear is a fashion dream come true.

Maty Machado: “It’s something you can use or wear at a pool party or a yacht party. I feel the pieces are unique and you cannot find anything like this.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Maty Machado Swimwear

https://matymachadoswimwear.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.