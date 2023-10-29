(CNN) — Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” has died in an apparent drowning accident at his Los Angeles home, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing law enforcement sources.

He was 54.

No foul play is suspected, the sources told the LA Times.

Los Angeles Police would not confirm reports of Perry’s death to CNN.

Representatives for Perry did not return CNN’s request for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated.

