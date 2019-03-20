Mattel to launch dolls of South Korean boy band BTS

(WSVN) - Would you like to bring South Korean boy band BTS home with you?

Well, now you can — sort of.

Mattel, the toy maker that launched Barbie dolls into the world, is now doing the same with the seven-member group comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Each fashion doll is so life-like you’ll think they’re the real guys.

But who could blame you, ARMY? Because the dolls look very cool!

Mattel has slowly teased pictures of the dolls on social media, with one picture showing a close up shot of a dimple on the doll version of RM.

You can call him an artist, you can call him an idol… 💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/2rVdAcJWkH — Mattel (@Mattel) March 19, 2019

Another picture showed a close up look at the outfit worn by the doll version of Jin.

Each doll will be wearing fashion inspired by the band’s looks in the “IDOL” music video, a song from the album “Love Yourself: Answer.”

The BTS fashion dolls will be available later this year in September.

BTS is currently on the Asian leg of their Love Yourself world tour.

The South Korean band will soon embark on the Speak Yourself stadium tour in the spring, with stops in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.