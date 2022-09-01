(WSVN) - Gloria Estefan is known as a South Florida music legend, and now she can say she’s a doll — literally.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram to announce toy giant Mattel has developed and released a Barbie based on her.

It was a double celebration for the Latin music icon, who also turned 65 on Thursday.

“It’s really amazing that little girls, especially little Hispanic girls, will see another Latina in their hands as a doll and know their dreams can come true,” said Estefan.

In addition to commemorating the superstar’s birthday, the special doll is also an homage to her 1989 hit single “Get on Your Feet.”

Estefan detailed how she helped designers come up with the doll’s look.

“I sent them my actual thigh-high boots and jacket from that tour, because we decided that is probably one of the most iconic looks other than the chaps,” she said.

The Cuban American singer thought this particular look was perfect because of the elements involved.

“It had the jewelry, it had the boots and the jacket, and was in the ‘Get on Your Feet’ video,” she said.

“Get on Your Feet” also happens to be one of Estefan’s favorite songs.

“It’s an empowerment song, so I thought it went along really great with the image,” she said.

The Gloria Estefan Signature Barbie costs $55.

