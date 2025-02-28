(WSVN) - Seventeen-time Grammy Award-winning singer Alicia Keys is now a Barbie girl.

Mattel on Friday announced they have made a doll in her likeness, along with her recording engineer, Ann Mincieli, as part of its “She Is the Music” initiative.

Some of the proceeds will benefit the initiative, which works for equality, inclusivity and opportunity for women in the music industry.

They are available for purchase at Amazon and Target.

