Match your nail polish with your margarita at Bahama Breeze

When most people get their nails done, they want their fingernail polish to match their toenail polish. In South Florida, we’re a little different. We also like our nail polish to match our margaritas.

Drink up, Deco pals.

National Margarita Day is tomorrow. But Bahama Breeze in Dade and Broward doesn’t want to celebrate for one day — they’re extending the party.

Jesse Decle, general manager: “Viva la ‘Rita is a combination of special drinks, special food being featured for a seven-week period that will end on April 8.”

The restaurant, which mixes the flavors of the Caribbean with American classics, added some new food and drinks to the menu for the celebration.

And while you’re polishing off their flavored margaritas, you can polish up your nails, too.

Jesse Decle: “This year, Bahama Breeze decided to come out with its own line of nail polish to add a whole new element to the guest.”

There are three colors, aka flavors, that you can sport.

Jesse Decle: “For the brand, it seemed like a logical choice. We like to be fun and vibrant and do things different, and it seemed like it was a fit for our guests.”

And best of all, the polish matches what you’re drinking.

Jesse Decle: “We have Hibiscus, which is gonna be on the purple range, we have Blood Orange, which is gonna be on that deep red-orange color, and we have On The Rocks, which is a lime green color.”

The Hibiscus polish matches the drink’s purple hue.

Jesse Decle: “Viva la ‘Rita has a blood orange shareable margarita, which is new for Bahama Breeze, which is a goblet glass that’s gonna hold enough drink for two people to share.”

The drinks can be shareable or single size.

Just remember to get the polish.

Jessica Phillips, patron: “Seeing the nail polish matching the drink, I think it’s really, really cool. They’re a perfect match. Looking at them, you literally put your nail to the drink and it’s like color-coordinated.”

Because tomorrow is National Margarita Day, every restaurant has 100 bottles of nail polish to give away when you go in for lunch or dinner.

Jesse Decle: “We’re always trying to be innovative and put a lot more fun and vibe and color and vibrance into our brand.”

If you miss the free polish give away tomorrow, Viva la ‘Rita runs until April 8.

FOR MORE INFO:

Bahama Breeze Island Grill

12395 SW 88th St.

Miami, FL 33186

(305) 598-4040

www.bahamabreeze.com/national-margarita-day

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.