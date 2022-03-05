(WSVN) - If you’re going to cruise with Disney, it will be up to passengers whether or not to wear a mask.

Starting March 11, face coverings will be optional on Disney cruises, the company said this week.

Company officials said the change applies to most indoor spaces on board.

Masks will still be required in the ship’s theaters for everyone 2 years and older.

The cruise line requires all vaccine-eligible guests to be fully vaccinated before they set sail.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.