‘Masked Singer’s’ Thicke, McCarthy dish what to expect for Season 5

“The Masked Singer” isn’t resting on its laurels as Season 5 promises to deliver more mystery, clues, twists, turns and, of course, celebrities.

Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy gave us a sneak peek.

It’s a new season on “The Masked Singer,” and this time, wild cards costumes could take a contestant’s spot.

A mystery celebrity, Cluedledoo, will be handing out hints.

Guest host Niecy Nash will kick things off, then Nick Cannon will return later in the season.

All the panelists are back, and McCarthy is ready to defend her golden ear.

Jenny McCarthy, reigning champion: “It’s a little tough, because Ken Jeong is not horrific at guessing this season. The only thing that I would say that I like to do in the past, I would go to escape rooms and practice figuring things out. I’d like to do that anyway, but since COVID I haven’t had the chance to do that, so I just have to rely on all the gossip magazines I’ve ever read and all the interviews I’ve done.”

Thicke has a fun plan to challenge her.

Robin Thicke, laying it on Thicke: “I plan on cracking jokes every minute on the show. This season, I’ve decided to just be the class clown and have more fun than ever.”

As for guesses, both panelists have impressed themselves so far.

Robin Thicke: “I was proud that I got Busta Rhymes.”

Jenny McCarthy: “Season 1 where I said, ‘Could be Cheech or Tommy Chong.'”

As for spoiler alerts for Season 5, McCarthy still thinks one of the masked contestants is Jamie Foxx.

Robin Thicke: “Jenny hasn’t gone a season without guessing Jamie Foxx, and Season 5 is no different, so tune in and find out who Jenny thinks Jamie Foxx is this year.”

Just an FYI, Nash guest-hosted some of the episodes this season after Nick Cannon got COVID-19.

“The Masked Singer” is back on Wednesday right after Deco Drive.

