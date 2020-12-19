‘Masked Singer’ winner LeAnn Rimes, runner-up Aloe Blacc discuss show following season finale

Just like that, it’s over. Another season of “The Masked Singer” is in the books, but LeAnn Rimes is telling Deco all about her winning performance, and that is music to our ears.

She’s a ray of light, isn’t she?

LeAnn Rimes — aka “Sun” — is reflecting on her big “Masked Singer” victory.

LeAnn Rimes: “I’ve been avoiding my mother’s texts like it’s going out of style. No one knew except for my husband, so I’m so happy that I can finally just kind of breathe and talk about it. I had such great competition up there, too. The show is so fun to do.”

Her singing skills brought the judges — and me personally — to tears.

LeAnn Rimes: “That was one of the best parts of the show was being behind a mask and people being able to truly feel the essence in me and feel my heart, and, you know, some of that was purposeful. I wanted to make people feel. We’re in a moment, in this time, where there’s a lot of emotion coming up for people.”

And she says she’ll take a lot from this experience, including how much fun it was to be “Sun.”

LeAnn Rimes: “I grew up in this business, and I really didn’t have much of a childhood, so it kind of took me back to playing as an only child. Like, I had all these different characters that I played.”

Runner-up singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc — AKA “Mushroom” — delivered moving performances week after week.

He liked watching the guessing game play out.

Aloe Blacc: “It’s so interactive with everyone across the country just, you know, chiming in and feeling the joy of the show.”

And, he says, he also learned from the “Masked Singer” stage.

Aloe Blacc: “When I get on stage, I dance around and I do my thing, but it’s all freestyle. It’s much, much different from what I’m used to, but it’s all par for the course. It was just a new experience to add to the list of things that I’ve done in my life.”

