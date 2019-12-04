‘Masked Singer’ returns after Thanksgiving hiatus

Patti LaBelle got sent home on the last episode of “The Masked Singer,” and if that level of talent was sent packin’, you know it’s only gonna get better from here.

The Flamingo (singing): “More, more, more!”

After a hiatus because of the holiday, “The Masked Singer” is back.

The Dog (singing): “What you don’t understand is, I’ll catch a grenade for you.”

Fans will feast on four more performances and another unmasking on the upcoming “Clash of the Masks” episode.

The Fox, the Tree, Thingamajig and the Butterfly will compete. Two will automatically advance to the top 6. The bottom two will face off in an epic smackdown, with one person being unmasked.

Joel McHale: “All right, guys, this has been very hard. I was like, ‘If it’s not Björk, please give a warm welcome to Mario Lopez.'”

And Joel McHale is back as a guest panelist.

The Flower (singing): “‘Til now, I always got by on my own.”

The who-sung-it competition is having its biggest reveal yet.

Nick Cannon: “I knew it! Ms. Patti LaBelle.”

Icon Patti LaBelle as the Flower was the latest celebrity to go home after a smackdown battle with the Leopard.

It’s gonna be a big night! “The Masked Singer” airs Wednesday at 8 p.m., followed by the premiere of “The Moodys Christmas” at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

