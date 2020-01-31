‘Masked Singer’ panelist Jenny McCarthy talks to Deco ahead of Season 3 debut

“The Masked Singer” features a lot of hidden talent, but the judge’s panel is nothing but shining stars. One of them, the lovely Jenny McCarthy, hung out with Deco’s Shireen Sandoval and talked music and masks.

It’s almost time to yell “take it off” at your television. Season 3 of “The Masked Singer” is airing Super Bowl Sunday.

Shireen Sandoval: “How are we doing? Are we warmed up for the Super Bowl? How are you feeling?”

Jenny McCarthy: “Oh, I’m ready, but I’m also sad, because I was a New England girl, and they’re not here.”

Don’t worry, Jenny McCarthy wasn’t sad for long. She wanted to talk Season 3 of “The Masked Singer.”

Jenny McCarthy: “It is, and people go, ‘You’re just saying that.’ No, I swear. It is shocking, it is huge!”

I caught up with the “Masked Singer” panelist Friday on Miami Beach, where she told me the new season is a must-see.

Jenny McCarthy: “Every mask that has come off so far, we go, ‘Oh my God.’ They are huge household names, and the very first episode of Season 3, the premiere, Sunday, after the Super Bowl, everyone’s going to freak out.”

This time, 18 celebrities get masked and sing their hearts out.

Jenny McCarthy: “You can’t confuse it with anything else. I think you are Adrienne Bailon, girlfriend.”

Jenny is my favorite panelist, because she usually gets it right, guessing who’s under the mask.

Shireen Sandoval: “You’re right a lot of the time.”

Jenny McCarthy: “I am right, but they made the clues harder this year, just so I wouldn’t figure it out, because I was figuring it out too soon.”

While “The Masked Singer” is quirky, it’s currently one of the most popular shows in America.

Shireen Sandoval: “What is it about the show that just works?”

Jenny McCarthy: “I can tell you, when they first came to me with the show, they showed me the Korean version. That was where it originated from, and I saw this strange creature singer and these panelists trying to figure it out.”

Jenny was hooked — and knew the show would work here in the States.

Jenny McCarthy: “At this time, we need a good family show, and it can cross all genres, from 8-year-olds to 80-year-olds, and there’s nothing mean about it.”

Tune in to the Season 3 premiere of “The Masked Singer” after Super Bowl 54 Sunday night, right here on 7.

