When you think Indian food New York City or Chicago might come to mind but not necessarily Miami. Now our ever growing food scene has gotten another Indian restaurant and this one comes with a top chef. Executive Chef Hemant Mathur is at the helm at Maska, in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood, and he’s a big deal. He’s the first Indian Chef in the U.S. to be awarded a Michelin star.

The space is beautiful. It’s modern and plush with a full bar and specialized cocktail menu. You can expect some traditional Indian dishes and some fresh takes on the classics. We loved the Lasoobi Gobi (crispy cauliflower in garlic sauce), the Tandoori chicken (made in the clay Tandoor oven) and the Maska chicken (butter chicken). Most of the dishes come with butter Naan bread for sopping up all the saucy goodness.

Small plates $9-16

Tandoor $12-$24

Large plates $18-$32

If you’re tired of the same old same old go Indian and give your taste buds a tour of some good stuff.

Maska

3201 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 971-9100

www.maskamiami.com

