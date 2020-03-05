Maska in Midtown Miami is now serving lunch to satisfy any appetite

Four words are the key to Shireen’s heart, “free gas station wine,” but besides that, the next best four are “all you can eat.” We hope you’re hungry because a popular Indian restaurant is now open for lunch with a menu ready to satisfy any appetite.

Feed me more and more and more.

Stuff your face as much as you’d like at Maska in Midtown Miami thanks to their new lunch featuring endless Thali platters.

Cristiano Azevedo, Maska: “We wanted to do something to educate people enough to eat Indian food, so Thali seemed like a 101 approach for Indian food.”

The traditional Indian platter is food that’s fit for a king or a queen.

Cristiano Azevedo: “It’s originally a dish served to royalty by people from the streets. They would serve nobility all the best items from what the lands had to offer.”

Each platter comes with two meat or seafood dishes, along with a bunch of veggie dishes with rice in the middle, along with yummy bread.

Eating with your hands is definitely recommended here but not mandatory.

It’s not like they’re gonna throw you out.

Cristiano Azevedo: “The traditional way is that you mix the items, and you eat it on the center of the plate basically.”

The Thali experience activates all five senses.

Cristiano Azevedo: “You have an array of different colors on your plate, so that right away activates the visual.”

There’s the taste, obviously, the smell of the spices, the feel of eating with your hands and, yes, even the sound, thanks to this crispy bread.

Cristiano Azevedo: “When you break a papadum, that’s that specific crackling noise.”

And because Thali is a traditional dish, it can be perfect for both regulars and newcomers.

Florencia Jimenez-Marcos, customer: “I’ve never had it before. It was a fantastic way to get to try Indian food. A lot of different flavors for the first time.”

Srikar Chikkala, customer: “I just actually went to India, and we actually had Thali at a few restaurants. It’s actually pretty surprising to get this kind of flavor, this kind of experience, in the U.S.”

Mitash Kripalani, customer: “It reminds me of the food we grew up on back home. I felt it was missing in Miami, and now, we have it here with Maska. The food’s on point. It’s fantastic. It’s definitely the best Indian food I’ve had in Miami.”

They do have endless vegetarian Thali platters, as well. Prices start at $22.

Maska is open for lunch, Tuesday through Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Maska Indian Kitchen + Bar

3252 NW First Ave., Suite 109

Miami, FL 33137

786-971-9100

www.maskamiami.com/

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.