Maska Chicken/ Maska, Miami

(WSVN) - Make a stop at your favorite Asian and Indian markets for the ingredients to help you cook up this popular dish. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Aman Chanchu

The Restaurant: Maska, Miami

The Dish: Maska Chicken

Ingredients:

Boneless chicken (grilled with tikka spice mix and cut into cubes)

6 tomatoes

1 tsp. salt

3 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. crushed black pepper

Other spices: bay leaf, coriander, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves

1/2 tsp. turmeric

1/2 tsp. garam masala powder

1/2 tsp. fenugreek leaves

1 tsp. crushed red chili

1 tsp. red chili powder

2 tbsp. ginger and garlic paste

2 tbsp. cashew paste

Can of tomato puree

1 cup heavy cream

50 g. butter (softened)

Canola oil

Method of Preparation:

Melt butter in a pan. Add other spices, then ginger and garlic paste, turmeric and chili powder.

Stir, then add fenugreek leaves and garam masala powder.

Stir in water and tomato puree. Let simmer, then add cashew puree, heavy cream and salt.

Finish with cooked chicken tikka.

To Plate:

Spoon into bowl, finish with cream and fenugreek powder. Serve with naan bread on the side.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion: Aam-Chi Martini (Bombay Dry Gin, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, fresh squeezed lemon juice, topped with mango lassi foam)

Maska

3252 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33137

786-971-9100

http://www.maskamiami.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.