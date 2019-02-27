Maska Chicken/ Maska, Miami

(WSVN) - Make a stop at your favorite Asian and Indian markets for the ingredients to help you cook up this popular dish. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Aman Chanchu
The Restaurant: Maska, Miami
The Dish: Maska Chicken
Ingredients:
Boneless chicken (grilled with tikka spice mix and cut into cubes)
6 tomatoes
1 tsp. salt
3 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. crushed black pepper
Other spices: bay leaf, coriander, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves
1/2 tsp. turmeric
1/2 tsp. garam masala powder
1/2 tsp. fenugreek leaves
1 tsp. crushed red chili
1 tsp. red chili powder
2 tbsp. ginger and garlic paste
2 tbsp. cashew paste
Can of tomato puree
1 cup heavy cream
50 g. butter (softened)
Canola oil
Method of Preparation:
- Melt butter in a pan. Add other spices, then ginger and garlic paste, turmeric and chili powder.
- Stir, then add fenugreek leaves and garam masala powder.
- Stir in water and tomato puree. Let simmer, then add cashew puree, heavy cream and salt.
- Finish with cooked chicken tikka.
To Plate:
- Spoon into bowl, finish with cream and fenugreek powder. Serve with naan bread on the side.
Serves: 1-2
Serving Suggestion: Aam-Chi Martini (Bombay Dry Gin, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, fresh squeezed lemon juice, topped with mango lassi foam)
Maska
3252 NE 1st Ave.
Miami, FL 33137
786-971-9100
http://www.maskamiami.com/
