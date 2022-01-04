(CNN) — “Morbius,” starring Jared Leto, has been pushed back by Sony from Jan. 28 to April 1, the studio announced.

Leto plays Michael Morbius, a scientist who attempts to cure his rare blood disease by using bat DNA, but instead turns into a vampire.

The first trailer featured Morbius walking by a poster of Spider-Man with graffiti scrawled across it, although it’s not clear what Marvel world the movie is set in.

The movie was originally set for release in July 2020. It was then supposed to be released in March and then October.

It’s not clear if the Covid-19 pandemic is responsible for this latest delay.

“Morbius” is directed by Daniel Espinosa.

The movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

