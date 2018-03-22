Marvel’s Avengers attractions coming to Disneyland theme parks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WSVN) – It’s your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Disneyland and other Disney parks will be getting Marvel’s Avengers-themed attractions.

In a YouTube video, Disney showcased concept art for their new Avengers areas coming to Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.

These new superhero-themed lands will begin “recruiting guests in 2020,” Disney Parks Blog said in a news release. The Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man and the Avengers will be featured in what is being labeled a “completely immersive Super Hero universe.”

“With the incredible popularity of Iron Man Experience at Hong Kong Disneyland and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disneyland Resort, we know our guests love experiencing epic action and adventure alongside the Avengers and their heroic friends,” said Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products to Fox 13. “We are excited to take the next step by immersing our guests in this ever-expanding universe — and this is only the beginning.”

This attraction is ecpected to replace the bug’s land area in California, which is based on the Disney/Pixar film “A Bug’s Life.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.