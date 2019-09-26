Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is developing a Star Wars film for Disney

(CNN) — Kevin Feige, the president of Disney’s Marvel Studios, is one of the most successful producers in Hollywood history. Star Wars is one of the most successful franchises in Hollywood history. The two are now coming together.

Feige is developing a Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm. Details about the project such as plot and release date are unknown at this time.

Alan Horn, the co-chairman and chief creative officer of the Walt Disney Studios said in a statement that the company is excited about the projects that Lucasfilm and its president Kathleen Kennedy are working on, including more Star Wars films and an upcoming sequel in the Indiana Jones franchise. Horn added that it made sense to bring Feige, who is a fan of the space series, into the fold.

Disney will conclude the Skywalker saga this December with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“With the close of the Skywalker saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling,” Horn said in the statement. “And knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

The move is a surprising and exciting one for fans of the two blockbuster franchises.

Feige has led Marvel Studios to a dominating decade in which the studio has made more $22 billion worldwide. (That number does not account for inflation.)

Marvel’s heroic box office haul includes “Avengers: Endgame,” which shattered records in April. It overtook James Cameron’s “Avatar” in July to become the biggest blockbuster in history. Disney bought Marvel for $4 billion in 2009.

As for Star Wars, the space saga is one of the most beloved brands at the box office, making more than $9 billion globally. (That number also does not account for inflation.) Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4 billion, and has since released big hits such as “The Force Awakens” in 2015 and “The Last Jedi” in 2017.

However, it may be awhile until we see Feige’s take on the galaxy far, far away.

The Marvel president has plenty on his plate producing upcoming films such as next year’s “Black Widow” and “Eternals” as well as a ton of Marvel shows for Disney+ — the company’s streaming service that debuts in November.

Also, Star Wars is taking a little break after “Rise of Skywalker.” The brand has films scheduled for 2022, 2024 and 2026.

