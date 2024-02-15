(CNN) — Marvel Studios found a creative way to reveal its cast for a new “Fantastic Four” movie.

Announcing the news with a Valentine on Instagram, it was revealed that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and “Stranger Things” star Joseph Quinn will star in the movie.

“Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four,” the post was captioned.

Pascal will play Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic) the leader of group,

Kirby will play Sue Storm (Invisible Woman) and Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm (The Thing).

Quinn will play Johnny Storm (The Human Torch).

Previous “Fantastic Four”casts in films from 2005, 2007 and 2015 starred Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis, then Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.

The upcoming movie will be directed by Matt Shakman.

“The Fantastic Four” hits theaters July 25, 2025.

