Marshmello, Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix among those to headline Ultra 2019

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Ultra Music Festival has announced the first phase of its lineup.

Those slated to perform include the Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Tiesto and Carl Cox.

There will also be headlining sets by Dedmau5, Galantis and Odesza.

This will be the first festival since the show moved from Bayfront Park to Virginia Key.

The event is scheduled take place from Friday, March 29, to Sunday, March 31.

