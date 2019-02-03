ATLANTA (AP) — Maroon 5 closed out its glitzy halftime show with frontman Adam Levine going shirtless for “Moves Like Jagger,” and a controversy-free performance was complete.

That's a wrap on #M53 . Thanks for tuning in. #M5xATL ART by Mad Dog Jones pic.twitter.com/dmc6Xh4wyD — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) February 4, 2019

Rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi each performed one truncated song.

Jumping jellyfish! #SpongeBob in the halftime show?! We're honored Goofy Goobers 💛 Thanks to all the fans and @trvisxx! #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/dxTO17KfwG — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) February 4, 2019

A marching band and a gospel choir joined in, but there was no apparent reference onstage to supporting former San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a focal point following his kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.