Marlon times 7: Wayans tracks down long-lost siblings in new Netflix comedy

The more Marlon Wayans, the better. At least, that’s what we always say. Now Netflix is seeing how much Marlon the public can handle. He’s playing seven different characters in his new movie. Chris Van Vliet is someone we can never get enough of. He’s here with the scoop.

What Marlon Wayans pulls off in this new movie is pretty impressive. I sat down with him on Miami Beach on Monday, and I wasn’t sure which of his seven characters I would get.

Marlon Wayans (as Alan): “My mama had six babies at the same time!”

In “Sextuplets,” Marlon Wayans is Alan, who finds out he has five long-lost siblings that he wants to track down before he becomes a father.

Marlon Wayans (as Alan): “Maybe one of them changed their name to Idris Elba. You know, we do have strikingly similar bone structure.”

Marlon plays all six of the sextuplets, and their mother, for a total of seven different characters.

Chris Van Vliet: “Does that mean you get paid seven times as much because of that?”

Marlon Wayans: “Unfortunately, no. That means that your check is divided by seven, and you’re actually making seven times less than you thought you were making.”

The technology is pretty incredible here to have Marlon acting with himself — and sometimes several different versions of himself.

Chris Van Vliet: “What are you looking at in those scenes?”

Marlon Wayans: “They put a stick, like a broomstick with a pink tape around it, and that’s what I was talking to.”

Chris Van Vliet: “No.”

Marlon Wayans: “A lot of times, it was just me talking to nothing.”

Bresha Webb, who plays his wife in the film, was blown away.

Bresha Webb: “You just marvel at how much work he put in. He didn’t get any sleep at all. He stayed in the makeup trailer for seven hours getting each and every character done.”

Marlon Wayans (as Alan): “You’re my brother, Russell. Come here, bro.” (hugs)

Marlon Wayans (as Russell): “This is awkward.”

Marlon introduced us to a few of the sextuplets.

Marlon Wayans: “He has, like, a deviated septum, so the whole time he talks like this. so we made him a little heavy.”

Chris Van Vliet: “With the breathing, too.”

Marlon Wayans: “He’s breathing this way because he’s overweight, and Jaspar is the one who came up last. I thought he would be more sinister.”

“Sextuplets” lands on Netflix on Aug. 16, and how crazy was that he just switched into those characters ? I didn’t ask him to do that. It was just like mid-conversation. he just pulled out those characters right out.

