COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a star studded surprise at a South Florida Publix.

Mark Wahlberg showed up for a special event at a Publix Liquors at 10018 Griffin Road to promote bottles of his signature new tequila brand Flecha Zul.

Fans filled up the lines to pose for pictures and showed off their brand new bottles of tequila.

“In my hand is a bottle of Mark’s reposado tequila,” said Alexa, a fan. “It was very nice, he was very sweet. He actually did like, he posed a couple of times and was actually really cool about it.”

Mr. Wahlberg’s team said the money raised will go directly to helping the devastated community on the island of Maui.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.