Mark Hamill gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, even Bugs Bunny. They all got stars on the Walk of Fame before Mark “Luke Skywalker” Hamill. But on Thursday, he joined the auspicious ranks of celebrities who get walked all over for eternity. Deco’s own Jedi master Chris Van Vliet is here with the party-packed ceremony.

Now the star of “Star Wars” has his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Do you think I said the word “star” enough times in that last sentence? Star.

Fans were out in full force — see what we did there — as Mark Hamill was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mark Hamill: “I haven’t been this speechless since ‘Force Awakens.'”

Mark was joined by some of his “Star Wars” buddies, including Stormtroopers, R2-D2 and George Lucas.

George Lucas: “Mark Hamill is a character that can’t be written.”

And Hans Solo himself — Harrison Ford.

Harrison Ford: “I’m happy for you, pal.”

As joyous as the day was, Harrison wished someone else could have been there with them.

Harrison Ford: “When thinking about today, I was really sorry that we don’t have the other member of our trio here to celebrate with us.”

So where exactly will you find Mark’s star on Hollywood Boulevard? He found the perfect spot on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night.

Mark Hamill (on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”): “Well, I just picked out my spot for the star. I’m getting it ready for tomorrow.”

Jimmy Kimmel (on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”): “Wait a minute, that’s my star you’re jacking up!”

Mark Hamill (on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”): “Yeah, well, not anymore.”

Mark Hamill: “It’s been a fantastic ride. Thank you so much! And may the force be with each and every one of you.”

Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is of course an honor, but it’s an honor that comes with a price tag. This is a big thing no one really talks about — you have to apply to get a star, and if you get approved, you then have to fork over $30,000.

