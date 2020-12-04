Mariah Carey reigns supreme in Apple TV Plus Christmas special

The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas is spreading holiday cheer, and she’s bringing some famous friends. Mariah Carey is debuting her “Magical Christmas Special,” and it’s a real stocking stuffer.

Mariah Carey: “‘Twas the night before Christmas, and 2020 had been rough.”

Not in the holiday spirit yet? We know just the thing to get you in the mood … and it’s not spiked eggnog.

Mariah Carey: “This Christmas we could all use a little…”

Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas. Come on, I know you’re smiling now.

Mariah Carey: “The first Christmas song that I ever wrote was ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ and so, it has a lot of significance for me as a writer and obviously as a performer.”

Mariah, who was bequeathed the title of Queen of Christmas because of her contagious spirit and 1994 holiday classic, is hosting her own festive show on Apple TV Plus, called “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

Mariah Carey: “I want this Christmas to be amazing for us all. We’ve really been through a lot this year, and I celebrate for my life.”

It has some major star power, too. Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande lend their voices.

Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande (singing): “Santa, if you get this letter, won’t you help me out?”

The sassy trio released the song “Oh Santa” as part of the holiday special.

Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande (singing): “But it’s amazing, and I bet you can bring me back my baby, because every time I see Christmas lights.”

The spectacular combines music, dancing and groundbreaking animation. Because Santa only deserves the best.

Mariah Carey (singing): “Gonna find out who’s naughty and nice.”

Mariah Carey: “I prefer to be nice, but you know, you never know what happens.”

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special: is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

