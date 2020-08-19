Mariah Carey announces new album called ‘The Rarities’

(CNN) — Mariah Carey has a new album on the way.

The singer announced via Twitter on Tuesday night that the album, “The Rarities,” will be dropping October 2.

“This one is for you, my fans,” Carey tweeted. “It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you. THE RARITIES album is out October 2.”

The album will feature 32 tracks, some of which have never before been released — like a single featuring Lauryn Hill called “Save the Day.”

It will also showcase some of Carey’s biggest hits, including “Always Be My Baby,” and “Hero.”

