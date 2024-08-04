(WSVN) - Mariah Carey knows it’s never too early to start celebrating Christmas.

The pop star just announced a 20-city Christmas tour that will kick off in November.

The tour will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her iconic “Merry Christmas” album, with hits like “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Ticket sales will follow staggered pre-sale dates starting with a Verizon pre-sale that starts Tuesday. General tickets will be available Friday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.